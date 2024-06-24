In 2024, there's so much more to nail artistry than painted-on designs. Don't get us wrong, we'll always love a classic French manicure (plus all of its spin-offs, like the double French manicure, ombré manicure and invisible French manicure), but this year, we're subscribing to the idea that more is more.
If your TikTok algorithm is tapped into the manicure genre, then you're likely also seeing a lot of 3D nail art designs, which have been mentioned in 64.9 million videos to date. Our FYP is filled with artists creating three-dimensional designs that incorporate hard structured gels and charms — taking previous years' nail art trends like the water droplet manicure and sea glass manicure to another level.
The 3D nail art style is believed to have started in South Korea, and you only have to take a quick scroll through nail artist Park Eunkyung's (@nail_unistella) feed to see that the look has long been loved by Blackpink stars Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie Kim. Close to home, Sydney-based manicurist Victoria Houllis (of Mannequin Hands), has been crafting 3D designs for years, and their Instagram account is proof that this is not just a passing trend, but an art form that people with short and long nails can all get in on.
Keep on scrolling to see some of our favourite 3D nail art designs that you can save and take to your next appointment.
