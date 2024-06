The 3D nail art style is believed to have started in South Korea, and you only have to take a quick scroll through nail artist Park Eunkyung's ( @nail_unistella ) feed to see that the look has long been loved by Blackpink stars Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie Kim. Close to home, Sydney-based manicurist Victoria Houllis (of Mannequin Hands) , has been crafting 3D designs for years, and their Instagram account is proof that this is not just a passing trend, but an art form that people with short and long nails can all get in on.