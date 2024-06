When Will Bridgerton Do Right By Lady Danbury?

When we finally get the answer as to why Lady Danbury is so mad that her brother and her best friend might hook up (aside from the fact it’s her brother and best friend; Eloise has been livid about this same scenario all season), it’s because of even more trauma Lady Danbury faced as a young woman. She was attempting to run away before her marriage to Lord Herman Danbury and Marcus, then only 10 years-old, snitched and thwarted her escape. Lady Danbury’s marriage was full of disappointment and pretense as she fulfilled her societal duties against her will before becoming the independent (and rich!) woman of status and influence we know now. In an emotional conversation, Marcus admits to tattling on Agatha, but only because he wanted her to stay in their house, protected. He never told her the truth because, "I was not only in awe of you, I was afraid of you,” he says. It’s a sweet moment between siblings and I’m glad we got to see a softer side to Lady Danbury as she reconciles with Marcus. Their reconciliation leads to another heartfelt moment, this time between Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton. Their friendship is one of my favorites of the series, and I love that they were able to express to each other how much their bond means to them. They are older women in a world that favors youth and men, and values love above anything else. In the Bridgerton universe, marriage is the only way for women to achieve, well, anything (unless you are Penelope Featherington aka Lady Whistledown ) and romance is the currency upon which a woman’s worth is traded. In that world, it’s beautiful to see two women cling to each other for support and companionship. Lady Danbury’s protection of the Bridgerton family (which we see when she convinces the Queen that the Bridgertons aren’t behind Lady Whistledown) is an act of fierce loyalty. It’s a testament to the character and proof that she will do anything for the people she loves. But she’s also being the selfless, magical, sidekick we see so many Black women relegated to in romances. Lady Danbury, with her pimp cane, lavender getups, high collars, and badass top hats, is brimming with main character energy. Only a fool would leave a character like this, played as perfectly as Andoh plays her, on the sidelines. So I ask the Bridgerton writers, are you that fool?