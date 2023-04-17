Everything We Know About Stranded On Honeymoon Island — The New Dating Show From The Creators Of MAFS
Imagine what would happen if you combined the drama of Married At First Sight with the extremeness of Australian Survivor. You'd be in for quite a rollercoaster of a new reality TV show, which Aussies can now look forward to thanks to a fresh adventure dating show that's in the works.
Channel 7 has commissioned Stranded on Honeymoon Island, a new dating social experiment from the creators of MAFS, Snowman Productions. Endemol Shine Australia — the production company behind MasterChef Australia, Love Triangle and Big Brother — will produce the Aussie version of Stranded on Honeymoon Island.
The same format has only aired in one other country, premiering in Belgium just last month. Tim Gerhatz, who is the Managing Director of the show's global distributor, Red Arrow Studios International, has described the program as "a combination of real-life experience and exotic escapism".
"Stranded on Honeymoon Island is really creating a sensation among broadcasters around the world and we are absolutely delighted that the Seven Network has snapped up the show for Australia so soon after its successful launch in Belgium," Gerhatz said in a press release issued by Channel 7.
"We are sure that Seven’s viewers will love its heady combination of real-life experience and exotic escapism."
Meanwhile, Endemol Shine Australia’s CEO, Peter Newman, promised that the combination "of the survival and relationship genres has created a raw, honest and utterly absorbing take on the search for love" on TV.
How Does Stranded On Honeymoon Island work?
Similar to MAFS, there is a panel of experts involved in the matchmaking process on Stranded on Honeymoon Island. After what Channel 7 has described in its press release as "an extraordinary dating event", couples will be matched by the experts before the next big bombshell drops.
The contestants will be dropped off at a deserted island, where they'll be left stranded in nothing but their wedding outfits. There they will face the natural elements and be forced to not only navigate their new surroundings, but also their new relationships.
When Does It Start?
While an air date is yet to be announced, we know that Stranded on Honeymoon Island will premiere on Channel 7 and 7plus in 2024.
Who Is In The Cast?
The cast of Stranded on Honeymoon Island is yet to be revealed, but we know they will be singles who are looking for a new way to find their happily ever after.
Where Is It Filmed?
According to Seven One Studios — which Snowman Productions is a part of — there will be commissions of the show with broadcasters in other territories as well as Ausralia. Snowman "will set up and manage a production hub in southeast Asia to facilitate the year-round filming of new local versions of Stranded on Honeymoon Island".
However, the exact filming location of the Aussie series is yet to be unveiled.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2024 season of Stranded on Honeymoon Island.