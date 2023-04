The H&M x Mugler Lookbook Is Here & It’s A Throwback To ‘80s Fashion

It’s clear that H&M looked to some of Mugler’s currently popular silhouettes and styles for the collaboration, as well as its archive pieces from the ‘80s and ‘90s, for inspiration. In addition to the signatures, there are also denim pieces that range from two-tone jackets to mesh jeans, as well as Mugler-approved athleisure , including corseted hoodies and bomber jackets . The accessories range from opera gloves and sheer tights to earrings bearing the signature Mugler star.