Sex Education X H&M Is Giving Us Back-To-School Levels Of Excitement

Is Sex Education the best show on Netflix or is it the best show on Netflix? Duh, of course there’s only one answer, what with its off-kilter humour, every Gillian Anderson scene and the students' quirky British-American hybrid style. It's the kind of style we wish we could have had pinned to our back-to-school mood boards all those years ago.
Happily, H&M – as ever – is on it, bringing us what we reckon is their best pop culture collaboration yet: a varsity collection inspired by the hit show, launching online and in selected stores on 5th August.
Riffing on the show's vintage Americana feel, the collection is the stuff of coming-of-age film dreams. Think classic varsity jackets, sweat pants, shorts and baseball caps in crimson and gold, emblazoned with the Moordale High logo. Mixed among these are graphic tees, button-up polo neck shirts, sweaters, bags and hats, printed and embellished with the show’s leads and some of their best quotes. Our favourite piece is the fluffy shoulder bag (very Gen Z) embroidered with Maeve’s name tag and iconic words: "I don't do boyfriends."
Thanks to the Gossip Girl reboot (another high school drama getting us nostalgic right now), you’re bound to see varsity jackets everywhere this autumn. They add a sporty edge to the most basic of outfits, such as the T-shirt and cycling shorts combination favoured by Gossip Girl’s Julien Calloway (Canadian singer Jordan Alexander), and have been given the seal of approval by our style go-to, Bella Hadid.
To celebrate the collaboration, H&M headed back to campus to recreate some of the show’s most relatable moments of female empowerment, self-love and transparency. Over the last two seasons, Sex Education has sensitively examined everything from vaginismus to estranged parents, abortion and the female orgasm. We’re eager to see this continue in the much-anticipated third season, streaming on Netflix from 17th September.
For many of us, school is a long-distant memory but this collection – just like the next season of Sex Education – is giving us that familiar feeling of back-to-school excitement.
H&M x Sex Education is available to shop at hm.com and at selected stores from 5th August.
