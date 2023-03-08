MAFS’ Evelyn Ellis On The ‘Girls Versus Guys’ Dynamic This Season

While couples like Sandy and Dan and Janelle and Adam aren't in the social experiment anymore, the drama on Married At First Sight has continued amongst the rest of the remaining cast.
This week, there's been no shortage of controversy thanks to the couples' retreat, where Melinda Willis has led the charge in warning co-star Bronte Schofield about her husband Harrison Boon potentially "gaslighting" her. We've also seen Boon trying to meddle in Willis and Layton Mills' relationship during the separate girls' and boys' nights at the retreat.
Speaking to Refinery29 Australia, Evelyn Ellis explains that there's been a clear divide on the show this season.
"It very much felt like it was girls versus guys this year," the 26-year-old tells Refinery29 Australia.
Promos for tonight's episode promise more accusations hurled and bombshells dropped as Boon is questioned by his co-stars — mainly Willis, Claire Nomarhas and Ellis — over his decision to end his relationship with Schofield via text message.
While the women continue rallying behind Schofield at the explosive dinner party, not every woman has seen eye to eye on the show so far.
In last night's episode, Schofield refused to believe her female co-stars when they warned her about Boon's "emotionally manipulative" behaviour. Meanwhile, Tayla Winter told Ellis to "fuck off" after she took issue with Ellis not approving of her negative attitude.
"Most of the girls were really lovely," Ellis tells us about the on-set dynamic. "We definitely had each other's backs."
Speaking of having one another's backs, it was Ellis who gave Sandy Jawanda the heads up that she had overheard her husband Dan Hunjas (through a mobile phone butt dial) speaking poorly of his TV wife and showing photos of his ex-girlfriends to other male cast members.
Ellis says it was a "no brainer" to share what she knew with Jawanda, despite the chance it could come across as her meddling in someone else's relationship.
"I think sometimes people hold back on things on TV," she says. "I like to remind myself that my moral compass in the outside world and with a camera in my face is the same.
"Some people get it wrong where they might pick up something in real life, but they will be less obligated to do it when the camera's in their face because they don't want to be seen as a dobber or shit-stirrer."
This season of MAFS was also plagued by a cheating scandal, where Adam Seed and Claire Nomarhas admitted to kissing one another behind their partners' (Janelle Han and Jesse Burford, respectively) backs.
When news of the cheating emerged, Han explained that having the support of the women on the show this season was very important, in contrast to other years, where there's been more conflict between women on MAFS.
"Definitely, the women are being supportive of one another," she told Refinery29 Australia at the time. "Especially because there are so many horrible men in the experiment, we [at least] know that we have each other's shoulders to rely on."
Married At First Sight airs Sunday at 7pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.