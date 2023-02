Hailey Bieber’s Nail Artist Spills Her Top 5 Manicure Tips

"Personally, I really like Dashing Diva Glaze Semi-Cured Gel Nail Strips as a more budget-friendly solution to getting gel nails in salon," says Ganzorigt. She recently collaborated with the brand to design ' Glazed Donut ' press-on strips that cure under an LED light. "The nail strips are really easy to apply and don’t require the very manual 4-layer polish process or the chrome powder," Ganzorigt explains of the DIY application process. "The one-layer nail strip is basically a sticker that is made from real gel that hardens when you cure it under an LED light " (which you can buy with your gel strips).