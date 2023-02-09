Hailey Bieber’s Nail Artist Spills Her Top 5 Manicure Tips

With a few good polishes, you can mix and layer, too. "It’s really fun to mix colours and create a new shade," says Ganzorigt. For example, the 'Vanilla French' manicure above was created by mixing OPI Put It In Neutral with Funny Bunny. "This technique is especially helpful when it comes to finding a neutral shade that compliments a skin tone. I tend to mix colours a lot when working with my clients because everyone is different and one shade doesn’t work for all."