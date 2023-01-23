Here’s Everything Coming To Amazon Prime Video Australia In February 2023

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
From House of the Dragon to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, fantasy dramas have been on the rise in the past year. And that's not stopping any time soon, as evidenced by Amazon Prime Video releasing Season 2 of Carnival Row in February.
Based in a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, the second and final season of this show will pick up where Season 1 ended — with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo (Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders. Cara Delevingne plays Vignette Stonemoss, who along with the Black Raven, plots revenge for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders. There's a lot going on, so bingeing the first season in advance will do you favours.
Other titles coming your way in February include some must-see movies like Alison Brie's Somebody I Used To Know and The Estate starring Anna Faris and Toni Collette.
Plus, it's worth checking out Rhys Nicholson's Big Queer Comedy Concert and Joel Creasey: Queen of the Outback, which drop on February 17, just in time for Sydney World Pride.
Here is the complete list of absolutely everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in February 2023. Enjoy!
February 1
Despicable Me 2
February 3
Harlem: Season 2
The Estate
Hellboy
February 10
Somebody I Used To Know
Colombiana
February 17
Carnival Row: Season 2
Joel Creasey: Queen of the Outback
Rhys Nicholson’s Big Queer Comedy Concert
February 18
Star Trek: Picard: Season 3
February 20
Five Feet Apart
February 24
Die Hart
The Consultant: Season 1
The Consultant: Season 1