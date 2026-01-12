Rose Byrne Finally Won A Golden Globe, Could This Be A Sign For More Awards To Come?
Australian star Rose Byrne has won her first-ever Golden Globe award. The Sydney-born actress took out the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy category for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You at the ceremony today.
“Of course, I didn’t prepare anything,” a visibly emotional Byrne said. “Thank you so much. This is such a shock.”
She added: “Thanks so much to my parents for getting Paramount+ so they can watch in Sydney… I want to thank my husband, Bobby Cannavale, who couldn’t be here because we’re getting a bearded dragon and he went to a reptile expo in New Jersey, so thank you, baby!”
Byrne was competing in a very tough category that also featured Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good), Emma Stone (Bugonia), Kate Hemsworth (Song Sung Blue), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), and Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee). She has previously been nominated for a Golden Globe twice, both coming for her work in the hit TV show Damages in 2008 and 2010.
Byrne has also picked up awards from The National Board of Review, LAFCA, The Chicago Film Critics Association and New York Film Critics Circle, so her chances of winning Best Actress at the Oscars have soared.
Only two Australian actresses have previously won the coveted Oscar for Best Actress. Nicole Kidman won for The Hours in 2003, and Cate Blanchett won for Blue Jasmine in 2014.
