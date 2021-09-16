Cara Delevingne’s “Peg The Patriarchy” Top Went Viral. But The Story Behind It Is Complicated

“Thanks for the opportunity to do that, because I think that is the jelly in the sandwich. It's the fact that her world and access to power is so different from mine. This makes it even harder for me, and they make it harder for me to challenge them versus challenging another like-minded Etsy creator, who are usually really lovely and who are usually like, ‘Let me take it down. I didn't know.’ It can feel very disempowering to be reminded where your social location lands you. And, and so that's of the personal part where I'm like, ‘Oh, I have to not take this personally.’ With a thin, cis, white woman with a lot of power and privilege, of course, she has more access and it’s easier to get legitimized. I think it’s amazing I’ve been able to do it without that access to power and to do it in a way that’s true to my identity. There’s a lot of social justice power in living in this body and doing things from this body. For Cara too, there’s probably things where she probably gets judged by certain aspects coming from patriarchy in a heavily visible industry about bodies and modelling. It’s all connected.”