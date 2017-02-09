Get A Glimpse Inside The New Dior With This Documentary

Paris Fashion Week is just a few weeks away, as is Maria Grazia Chiuri's much anticipated second ready-to-wear collection for Dior (her debut last September, and her subsequent couture collection, were both met with acclaim). But while only the fashion elite have physical access to the brand's runway shows each season, tonight, Inside Dior, a two-part documentary airing on British television channel More4, will offer a rare insight into the luxury French fashion house on its 70th birthday. To celebrate this landmark anniversary, Inside Dior goes behind-the-scenes to explore the labels present and rich past. Episode one opens with a star-studded party hosted by Hollywood actress Charlize Theron, the face of J'adore Dior, to celebrate the reopening of Christian Dior’s restored summer mansion, La Colle Noire, near Grasse in the south of France. It then centers around two spectacular Dior events — the Cruise show that took place at Blenheim Palace last June, and the couture show in Paris — where we're privy to the building tension as Dior seamstresses race to finish every garment, and meet the international clients who spend thousands each year on Dior couture. Underpinning the episode is Dior’s search to find a creative director who will follow in the footsteps of Yves Saint Laurent, John Galliano, Christian Dior himself, and, most recently, Raf Simons. Episode two then captures the action in the Dior ateliers as the newly-appointed Maria Grazia Chiuri (the house's first female designer) prepares her first collection, just weeks before presenting it on the world stage. Let's just say: If you liked the 2014 film Dior & I, you'll love this. See the trailer for Inside Dior below.
