Paris Fashion Week is just a few weeks away, where Maria Grazia Chiuri will showcase her second ready-to-wear collection for Dior, following her acclaimed debut last September and an enchanting couture collection unveiled last month. But while only the fashion elite have access to the exclusive Dior shows each season in Paris, a new two-part documentary, Inside Dior, is now available on All 4, which offers a rare insight into the luxury French fashion house on its 70th birthday. To celebrate this landmark anniversary, Inside Dior goes behind the scenes of the billion-pound brand, to explore its present and rich past. Episode one opens with a star-studded party hosted by Hollywood actress Charlize Theron, the face of J'adore Dior, to celebrate the reopening of Christian Dior’s restored summer mansion, La Colle Noire, near Grasse in the south of France. The episode centres around two spectacular Dior events – the Cruise show that took place at Blenheim Palace last June and the couture show in Paris. We are privy to the building tension as Dior seamstresses race to finish every garment, and meet the models as well as the international clients who spend thousands each year on Dior couture.
Underpinning the episode is Dior’s search to find a new Creative Director to follow in the footsteps of legendary designers Yves Saint Laurent, John Galliano, Christian Dior himself, and of course, most recently, Raf Simons. Episode two captures the action in the Dior ateliers as the newly appointed Maria Grazia Chiuri prepares her first collection, just weeks before presenting it on the world’s stage at Paris Fashion Week. If you liked the 2014 film Dior & I, you'll love this. Watch the trailer for Inside Dior below.
