Underpinning the episode is Dior’s search to find a new Creative Director to follow in the footsteps of legendary designers Yves Saint Laurent, John Galliano, Christian Dior himself, and of course, most recently, Raf Simons. Episode two captures the action in the Dior ateliers as the newly appointed Maria Grazia Chiuri prepares her first collection, just weeks before presenting it on the world’s stage at Paris Fashion Week. If you liked the 2014 film Dior & I, you'll love this. Watch the trailer for Inside Dior below.