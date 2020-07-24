Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know About Pegging

“This is a time when I get to feel what it’s like, as someone who doesn’t have a penis, to be the penetrator, and it makes you feel power,” Manta says. “I believe we all have an energetic cock and pussy, and the energy of penetration can flow in the dildo. You can feel real pleasure from the sensation of grinding into your partner.” In some cases, you might even have energetic orgasms, even though the dildo isn’t a part of your body, she says.