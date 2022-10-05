Story from Entertainment

Here’s Everything Coming To Stan In October 2022

Zahra Campbell-Avenell
It's hard to believe, but October is already here. That means spring cleaning, Halloween costume planning and finally packing away the matching sweats. But even though we have warmer days ahead, La Niña seems to be here to stay, so we'll likely be spending a lot more time indoors. The good news is, Stan is coming through with the goods this October, with heaps of new reality TV, RuPaul and even Christmas movies to get you into the festive spirit.
Reality TV lovers, rejoice: The creators of our favourite reality shows MasterChefSurvivorThe Voice and MAFS are bringing us Love Triangle on October 6, featuring six singles who have to pick a love interest without actually ever seeing each other.
If you're a Bridgerton fan, Vampire Academy could be your next binge-watch. The fantasy horror series, based on the novel of the same name, features the adventures of Rose and Lissa at St Vladimir's Academy, a boarding school for noble vampires. Even if you're not generally into fantasy, the teen show deals with real-life issues including bullying, mental illness, forbidden romance and even death.
Grab the popcorn, and enjoy everything that's coming to Stan this October.

October 1

Passport to Freedom (Season 1 – Premiere)
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (Season 2, Episode 8 – Final)
Delivery By Christmas
Double Holiday
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
If I Only Had Christmas
Let It Snow
A Guide to Dating at the End of the World

October 2

Raising Kanan (Season 2, Episode 7)
The Serpent Queen (Season 1, Episode 4)
Brazil 2002 (Premiere)
Invictus

October 3

Panhandle (Season 1, Episode 3)
The Circus (Season 7, Episode 10)
Haunting in Connecticut

October 4

A Piece of My Heart
The War of the Buttons

October 5

New Amsterdam (Season 5, Episode 3)
Drag Race Philippines (Season 1, Episode 9)
Brooklyn’s Finest
Reflection

October 6

Love Triangle (Season 1, Episode 1 & 2 – Premiere)
The Silence of Water (Season 2 – Premiere)
Home Economics (Season 3, Episode 3)
Abominable and the Invisible City (Season 1, Episodes 1-10 – Premiere)

October 7

American Gigolo (Season 1, Episode 5)
Vampire Academy (Season 1, Episode 7)
Walker (Season 3, Episode 1 – Premiere)
Drag Race Philippines Untucked (Season 1, Episode 9)
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (Season 4, Episode 3)
Pixels
Mistletoe Match
The Christmas Retreat
Six Degrees of Santa
A Christmas in Switzlerand
A Royal Christmas Match
A Christmas Masquerade
A Candlelit Christmas
Ghosts of Christmas Past

October 8

2012
Other People

October 9

Raising Kanan (Season 2, Episode 8)
The Serpent Queen (Season 1, Episode 5)
House of Wax (2005)

October 10

Panhandle (Season 1, Episode 4)
The Circus (Season 7, Episode 11)
A Perfectly Normal Family
The King’s Choice

October 11

All American (Season 5, Episode 1 – Premiere)
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Ties

October 12

New Amsterdam (Season 5, Episode 4)
Drag Race Philippines (Season 1, Episode 10 – Final)
Taste

October 13

Love Triangle (Season 1, Episode 3)
Home Economics (Season 3, Episode 4)
Season of the Witch
Closeness

October 14

American Gigolo (Season 1, Episode 6)
Vampire Academy (Season 1, Episode 8)
Walker (Season 3, Episode 2)
Drag Race Philippines Untucked (Season 1, Episode 10 – Final)
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (Season 4, Episode 4)
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
The Good Doctor (Seasons 1-4)

October 15

Aquaman
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Batman Begins

October 16

Raising Kanan (Season 2, Episode 9)
The Serpent Queen (Season 1, Episode 6)
Mystery of Manon (FKA Presumed Guilty) (Season 1 – Premiere)

October 17

Panhandle (Season 1, Episode 5)
The Circus (Season 7, Episode 12)
Behind the Candelabra
Just Like Our Parents

October 18

All American (Season 5, Episode 2)
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Silent Night

October 19

New Amsterdam (Season 5, Episode 5)
Señorita 89 (Season 1 – Premiere)
Dreamcatcher
The Bélier Family

October 20

Love Triangle (Season 1, Episode 4)
Gangs of London (Season 2 – Premiere)
Home Economics (Season 3, Episode 5)
Mass
In & Out

October 21

American Gigolo (Season 1, Episode 7)
Vampire Academy (Season 1, Episode 9)
One of Us Is Lying (Season 2 – Premiere)
Walker (Season 3, Episode 3)
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (Season 4, Episode 5)
Terminator Salvation
Lost and Found Music Studios (Season 1)

October 22

Rogue (2007)
The Great Beauty

October 23rd

Raising Kanan (Season 2, Episode 10 – Final)
The Serpent Queen (Season 1, Episode 7)
The Angry Birds Movie

October 24

Panhandle (Season 1, Episode 6)
The Circus (Season 7, Episode 13)
The Other Side of Hope
God Willing (Se Dio vuole)

October 25

All American (Season 5, Episode 3)
Blair Witch (2016)
Black Souls

October 26

New Amsterdam (Season 5, Episode 6)
My Brilliant Career
Almost Famous
For Life (Seasons 1 & 2)

October 27

Love Triangle (Season 1, Episode 5)
The Inside Game (Season 1 – Premiere)
Home Economics (Season 3, Episode 6)

October 28

American Gigolo (Season 1, Episode 8 – Final)
Vampire Academy (Season 1, Episode 10 – Final)
Walker (Season 3, Episode 4)
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (Season 4, Episode 6)
Bride & Prejudice
Charlie’s Angels (2000)
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

October 29

#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump
Ju-On (The Grudge)
Ju-On (The Grudge 2)
The Dark Crystal
Labyrinth (1986)

October 30

The Serpent Queen (Season 1, Episode 8 – Final)
Law Abiding Citizen
A Faithful Man

October 31

Panhandle (Season 1, Episode 7)
The Circus (Season 7, Episode 14)
Loveling
Tremors
