Here’s Everything Coming To Stan In October 2022

It's hard to believe, but October is already here. That means spring cleaning, Halloween costume planning and finally packing away the matching sweats. But even though we have warmer days ahead, La Niña seems to be here to stay, so we'll likely be spending a lot more time indoors. The good news is, Stan is coming through with the goods this October, with heaps of new reality TV, RuPaul and even Christmas movies to get you into the festive spirit.
Reality TV lovers, rejoice: The creators of our favourite reality shows MasterChef, Survivor, The Voice and MAFS are bringing us Love Triangle on October 6, featuring six singles who have to pick a love interest without actually ever seeing each other.
If you're a Bridgerton fan, Vampire Academy could be your next binge-watch. The fantasy horror series, based on the novel of the same name, features the adventures of Rose and Lissa at St Vladimir's Academy, a boarding school for noble vampires. Even if you're not generally into fantasy, the teen show deals with real-life issues including bullying, mental illness, forbidden romance and even death.
Grab the popcorn, and enjoy everything that's coming to Stan this October.
October 1
Passport to Freedom (Season 1 – Premiere)
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (Season 2, Episode 8 – Final)
Delivery By Christmas
Double Holiday
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
If I Only Had Christmas
Let It Snow
A Guide to Dating at the End of the World
October 2
Raising Kanan (Season 2, Episode 7)
The Serpent Queen (Season 1, Episode 4)
Brazil 2002 (Premiere)
Invictus
October 3
Panhandle (Season 1, Episode 3)
The Circus (Season 7, Episode 10)
Haunting in Connecticut
October 4
A Piece of My Heart
The War of the Buttons
October 5
New Amsterdam (Season 5, Episode 3)
Drag Race Philippines (Season 1, Episode 9)
Brooklyn’s Finest
Reflection
October 6
Love Triangle (Season 1, Episode 1 & 2 – Premiere)
The Silence of Water (Season 2 – Premiere)
Home Economics (Season 3, Episode 3)
Abominable and the Invisible City (Season 1, Episodes 1-10 – Premiere)
October 7
American Gigolo (Season 1, Episode 5)
Vampire Academy (Season 1, Episode 7)
Walker (Season 3, Episode 1 – Premiere)
Drag Race Philippines Untucked (Season 1, Episode 9)
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (Season 4, Episode 3)
Pixels
Mistletoe Match
The Christmas Retreat
Six Degrees of Santa
A Christmas in Switzlerand
A Royal Christmas Match
A Christmas Masquerade
A Candlelit Christmas
Ghosts of Christmas Past
October 8
2012
Other People
October 9
Raising Kanan (Season 2, Episode 8)
The Serpent Queen (Season 1, Episode 5)
House of Wax (2005)
October 10
Panhandle (Season 1, Episode 4)
The Circus (Season 7, Episode 11)
A Perfectly Normal Family
The King’s Choice
October 11
All American (Season 5, Episode 1 – Premiere)
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Ties
October 12
New Amsterdam (Season 5, Episode 4)
Drag Race Philippines (Season 1, Episode 10 – Final)
Taste
October 13
Love Triangle (Season 1, Episode 3)
Home Economics (Season 3, Episode 4)
Season of the Witch
Closeness
October 14
American Gigolo (Season 1, Episode 6)
Vampire Academy (Season 1, Episode 8)
Walker (Season 3, Episode 2)
Drag Race Philippines Untucked (Season 1, Episode 10 – Final)
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (Season 4, Episode 4)
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
The Good Doctor (Seasons 1-4)
October 15
Aquaman
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Batman Begins
October 16
Raising Kanan (Season 2, Episode 9)
The Serpent Queen (Season 1, Episode 6)
Mystery of Manon (FKA Presumed Guilty) (Season 1 – Premiere)
October 17
Panhandle (Season 1, Episode 5)
The Circus (Season 7, Episode 12)
Behind the Candelabra
Just Like Our Parents
October 18
All American (Season 5, Episode 2)
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Silent Night
October 19
New Amsterdam (Season 5, Episode 5)
Señorita 89 (Season 1 – Premiere)
Dreamcatcher
The Bélier Family
October 20
Love Triangle (Season 1, Episode 4)
Gangs of London (Season 2 – Premiere)
Home Economics (Season 3, Episode 5)
Mass
In & Out
October 21
American Gigolo (Season 1, Episode 7)
Vampire Academy (Season 1, Episode 9)
One of Us Is Lying (Season 2 – Premiere)
Walker (Season 3, Episode 3)
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (Season 4, Episode 5)
Terminator Salvation
Lost and Found Music Studios (Season 1)
October 22
Rogue (2007)
The Great Beauty
October 23rd
Raising Kanan (Season 2, Episode 10 – Final)
The Serpent Queen (Season 1, Episode 7)
The Angry Birds Movie
October 24
Panhandle (Season 1, Episode 6)
The Circus (Season 7, Episode 13)
The Other Side of Hope
God Willing (Se Dio vuole)
October 25
All American (Season 5, Episode 3)
Blair Witch (2016)
Black Souls
October 26
New Amsterdam (Season 5, Episode 6)
My Brilliant Career
Almost Famous
For Life (Seasons 1 & 2)
October 27
Love Triangle (Season 1, Episode 5)
The Inside Game (Season 1 – Premiere)
Home Economics (Season 3, Episode 6)
October 28
American Gigolo (Season 1, Episode 8 – Final)
Vampire Academy (Season 1, Episode 10 – Final)
Walker (Season 3, Episode 4)
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (Season 4, Episode 6)
Bride & Prejudice
Charlie’s Angels (2000)
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
October 29
#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump
Ju-On (The Grudge)
Ju-On (The Grudge 2)
The Dark Crystal
Labyrinth (1986)
October 30
The Serpent Queen (Season 1, Episode 8 – Final)
Law Abiding Citizen
A Faithful Man
October 31
Panhandle (Season 1, Episode 7)
The Circus (Season 7, Episode 14)
Loveling
Tremors