At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Naturally, Amazon Prime Video's new offerings reflect this spine-tingling time. Wolf Creek 2 is a 2013 Australian horror based on a true story that will make you rethink backpacking, Criminal is a 2016 action thriller that involves secret agents in the world of computer hackers and terrorists, and for those wanting a lighter Halloween watch, Goosebumps is a family-friendly horror comedy based on R L Stine, the author of the novels with the same name.
Advertisement
If Halloween isn't your jam, fear not! Amazon Prime Video has plenty of new titles that veer away from the supernatural or scary. Take all six seasons of 2 Broke Girls or the new film High School, based on musicians Tegan and Sara Quin's best-selling memoir.
Ahead, every new movie or TV show that's arriving on Amazon Prime this month.
Raging Bull (October 1)
West Side Story (October 1)
Puss In Boots (October 1)
Top Gun (October 1)
Mark Hunt: The Fight Of His Life (October 1)
Criminal (2016) (October 5)
Reginald The Vampire S1 (October 5)
Memory (October 7)
Catherine Called Birdy (October 7)
Duke, The (2022) (October 8)
The Voices (October 12)
Chuck S1-S5 (October 15)
Wolf Creek 2 (October 19)
Goosebumps (October 20)
The Peripheral S1 (October 21)
The Northman (October 22)
Ambulance (2022) (October 22)
The Cabin In The Woods (October 26)
2 Broke Girls S1-S6 (October 27)
High School S1 (October 28)
The Devil's Hour S1 (October 28)
Morbius (October 29)