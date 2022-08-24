At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Fellow The Lord of the Rings fans, we're in for a treat this month because the fantasy continues in a new TV show on Amazon Prime Video.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Viewers will be taken back to the Second Age of Middle-Earth, an era where great powers were forged and kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin.
If we put the fantasy genre aside for a moment, reality TV buffs will also appreciate Season 3 of Luxe Listings Sydney dropping in September. Dubbed Australia's answer to Selling Sunset, the show takes us behind the scenes of what flashy real estate agents in Sydney do to get the right buyers for some very lavish (and stunning) properties.
Plus, Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger star in female-led drama Swimming Sharks. It centres around a young assistant named Lou (Shipka) who works for Hollywood studio head Joyce Holt (Kruger), and is not only trying to manoeuvre her boss, but to have a baby after years of trying to fall pregnant.
Of course, there's plenty more! Here's a list of everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in September.
TV Shows
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power (September 2)
Swimming With Sharks (September 16)
Luxe Listings Sydney S3 (September 30)
Jungle (September 30)
Movies
Marry Me (September 4)
The 355 (September 6)
Red Rocket (September 6)
Monster Family 2 (September 6)
The Legend of Tarzan (September 8)
Survivalist (September 16)
Goodnight Mommy (September 16)
My Best Friend’s Exorcism (September 16)
Mile 22 (September 21)
Midnight In The Switchgrass (September 23)
The Perks Of Being A Wallflower (September 29)