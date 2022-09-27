There are plenty of reality TV dating shows these days, but no drama compares to the dinner party shenanigans and commitment ceremony chaos that Married At First Sight (MAFS) promises.
While the Aussie 2022 season of the show wrapped up in April and there are still many months until Season 10 airs in 2023, there's still more MAFS goodness to go around, thanks to the UK version that's on air now.
Australians can now watch 16 single Brits say "I do" to a complete stranger they meet for the very first time on their wedding day. Here's a rundown of everything we know about MAFS UK 2022 and how to catch all of the action.
How Can I Watch MAFS UK In Australia?
Premiering at 4:00pm AEST on Monday, Tuesday 26, the 2022 season of Married At First UK is streaming exclusively for Australian viewers for free on 9Now, with a new episode dropping daily from Monday to Thursday.
Who Is In The Cast of MAFS UK?
There are eight brides and eight grooms walking down the aisle this year. The brides include dress designer April (32), social worker Chanita (29), zero waste shop owner Jenna (32), dental hygienist Jess (31), business owner Kasia (36), waitress Lara (49), PA Whitney (31) and quantity surveyor Zoe (30).
The grooms are digital designer Adrian (37), recruitment HR coordinator Duka (31), financial advisor George (40), account manager Jordan (29), business consultant Kwame (42), dancer/performer Pjay (31), sales advisor Richie (51) and mental health care assistant Thomas (31).
Who Are The Experts?
Married At First Sight Australia expert Mel Schilling has actually leant her expertise to the UK version, and is one of the experts alongside Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas. TV and podcast host Brunson describes himself as "the world’s most influential matchmaker" on his website, while Douglas is a sex and relationship therapist.
Here's hoping the trio can guide these contestants through what can be a very overwhelming journey in a bid to find true love.