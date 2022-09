Party Girl Fashion Aesthetic Is Trending — What You Need To Join In On The Fun

So what key pieces does one need to embrace the new party girl aesthetic? Like with any other trend, it all boils down to your own personal style. For those just looking to dip their toe into the trend pool, chandelier earrings or a wildly impractical bag embellished with crystals or paillettes is a great place to start. A standout addition to any outfit, sparkly accessories work just as well with jeans and a tank top as it does a micro mini skirt . However, if you’re ready to party until sunrise, a chainmail dress or a butterfly top a la the Y2K resurgence is the way to go.