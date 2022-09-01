Party Girl Fashion Aesthetic Is Trending — What You Need To Join In On The Fun

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The influx of purposely blurry pictures on Instagram, showing glitter-filled dance floors, martinis, and disco ball-like mini dresses is an indicator that there’s a new trend underway — and it’s less about being “that girl” and instead becoming the girl. Enter: the party girl aesthetic.
Think: Dua Lipa in form-fitting Mugler. Or Hailey Bieber in a mini skirt from Fanci Club. The aesthetic manifests in tiny skirts and bras in lieu of tops, as well as accessories like ankle-busting platform shoes, chunky jewellery and crystal accessories. And, according to Klarna, shoppers have already gotten the memo. In the last month, the global payment platform’s annual index reported that there’s been a 180% increase in purchases of “sparkly purses,” while “sequinned purses” have more than tripled. Other categories in the night luxe theme like “chainmail tops” have jumped 233% in the last year alone.
Advertisement
There are more than a few brands leading the pack with their party-core DNA. Cult-favourite label Poster Girl, founded by Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville, makes second-skin dresses and catsuits with sexy cut-outs. Danielle Guizo’s sequinned micro mini skirt (paired with an “I Heart NYC'' shirt) takes the concept of disco ball dressing into more modern, downtown-cool territory. In terms of footwear, Amina Muaddi has had the opulent shoe game on lock for seasons now, with the glass slipper becoming a staple in going-out wardrobes everywhere, as well as Mach & Mach, the Tbilisi brand known for its whimsical glitter pumps with bow and pearl embellishments.
Even ladylike runway names like Jonathan Simkhai, Moschino, and Markarian are also incorporating the party spirit into their Resort 2023 collections, adding disc-shaped paillettes and mirrored spangles into the mix. Meanwhile, Khaite NY showed an assortment of blacked-out sunglasses paired with slinky slip dresses, shearling outerwear, and studded leather, offering up an edgy, rave-ready alternative if sparkles aren’t necessarily your thing.
“We saw a lot of minimalism throughout the pandemic with the 'clean girl' aesthetic, but I think that era has come to a close,” says indie brand Trophy Wife founder, Stella.
So what key pieces does one need to embrace the new party girl aesthetic? Like with any other trend, it all boils down to your own personal style. For those just looking to dip their toe into the trend pool, chandelier earrings or a wildly impractical bag embellished with crystals or paillettes is a great place to start. A standout addition to any outfit, sparkly accessories work just as well with jeans and a tank top as it does a micro mini skirt. However, if you’re ready to party until sunrise, a chainmail dress or a butterfly top a la the Y2K resurgence is the way to go.
Advertisement
If you don’t know where to begin, ahead is a Party Girl Shopping Starter Pack to ensure you're on the right path. One that leads right to the dance floor.
Disco Dressing
When it comes to party dressing, clothing with some pizazz is essential. Luckily, there is a wide range of shimmering tops and bottoms on the market, meaning securing a piece that aligns with your personal style is sure to be a breeze. Alternatively, consider going for a cut-out mini dress.
Slinky Slip Dress
Lingerie-inspired trends are having a major moment right now, with the ever-seductive slip dress at the top of the list. Whether it’s a micro mini or a version that’s longer in length, the slinky silhouette, designed to cling to the body, is one foolproof way to evoke the festive spirit. Just add standout accessories and a pair of tights as a finishing touch.
Party Shoes
Those looking for a quick and easy way to embrace this aesthetic should invest in a pair of party pumps. Opt for the heavily-embellished styles complete with sky-high heels, metallic leather, and other opulent details fit for a fun night out on the town.
Statement Bag
Fanciful and whimsy, these bags have the power to instantly punch up any ensemble. Often made from luxe materials like faux shearling or chain-link paillettes, what they lack in storage, they make up for in looks.
Sparkly Jewelry
There are a few different ways that one can go about adding a little (or a lot) of sparkle and shine to their lineup. Go for an all-crystal chocker for maximum impact or add a few chunky candy-coloured rings for a more everyday take on the trend.