As Reficco sets the stage for her success, the one thing that remains vital to her is allowing her path to be an inspiration. “It’s definitely been a hard journey to get here,” she says. “I think having to have justified my existence so much in the last couple of years has been really, really hard. But thinking about it in hindsight, I’m like, if there’s any other little Latina girl or little queer Latina that ever sees me, and I can be some sort of inspiration to her, and have her feel less alone than what I felt growing up, because there was nobody like me in mainstream media that wasn’t the butt of a joke, that’s all I need, to be honest. I feel my job will have been done.”