All The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2022 Logie Awards

After a two-year hiatus, television's night of nights is back. Gathering at Queensland's Gold Coast, Aussie stars are coming together for the 62nd TV Week Logie Awards to celebrate all the achievements our local talent have put up on the small screen over the past year.
While the event itself has no official host, a line-up of TV personalities from all networks including Mel B, Hamish and Andy, Melissa Leong, Leigh Sales, Tony Armstrong and comedian Tony Martin will be presenting the awards, which is a notable one for multiple reasons this year. Firstly, the ceremony will include a farewell tribute to Neighbours, the soap drama that has become a beloved institution of our youths, after the show-runners revealed the series would be wrapping up for good after 37 years. And, as an exciting kicker, Masterchef judge Melissa Leong is up for the coveted Gold Logie. If the Melbourne-based food critic wins, she'll become the first woman of colour to ever receive the prestigious award and the second-ever woman.
But as exciting as the festivities are, we'd be lying if we said it was what we're watching for. Like any award ceremony, what we're really propped up on our couches for is the red carpet. Hosted by Leila McKinnon, David Campbell and Renee Bargh this year's red carpet fashion is set to make up for the lost time.
Ahead, all the best red carpet moments from the 2022 Logie Awards.