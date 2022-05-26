Story from Entertainment

Here’s Everything Coming To Stan In June 2022

Alicia Vrajlal
We're halfway through the year and the streaming gods at Stan keep on giving. Dolly Alderton's Everything I Know About Love finally drops this month — expect the highs and lows of surviving your 20s, complete with heartaches, bad dates, and both romantic and platonic love.
Anyone in the mood for another period drama can tune in to Becoming Elizabeth, starring Alicia von Rittberg as a young Elizabeth Tudor in the show telling the story of the early life of England’s most iconic Queen.
Image courtesy of Stan
Bel Powley in Everything I Know About Love
Sinister sci-fi thriller,  The Midwich Cuckoos premieres at the beginning of June, plus Queer As Folk and The Lazarus Project are brand new series dropping the same day as they release overseas.
Here is a list of all of the TV shows and movies coming to Stan in June.

June 1

13 Assassins
Absolutely Anything
Another Year
Blessed
Bright Young Things
Creation
You're Next

June 2

The Midwich Cuckoos: Season 1 - Premiere
The Black Balloon
Dot: Season 1
Land of Mine
Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health
LOL

June 3

Hacks: Season 2, Episodes 7 & 8 - Final
Croods Family Tree: Season 1, Episodes 14 - 19 - Premiere
Walker: Season 2, Episode 17
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 4
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 4
Girls5Eva: Season 2, Episode 7
Paranormal Activity
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1 & 2
Escape From Planet Earth
Saving Santa

June 4

Joker
Buried
Kiki, Love to Love
Diego Maradona

June 5

Gaslit: Season 1, Episode 7
Thelma
The Spy Who Never Dies
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Second Act

June 6

Billy the Kid: Season 1, Episode 8 - Final
After
Drag Race España: Season 2, Episode 11 - Final
Darkland

June 7

La Linea Invisible: Season 1 - Premiere
Champions
Go! (2020)

June 8

Everything I Know About Love: Season 1 - Premiere
Hamish and Andy's Perfect Holiday
True Story with Hamish and Andy: Season 1 & 2
Cheri

June 9

Devil's Knot
Mile 22
Hopelessly Devout

June 10

Queer As Folk: Season 1 - Premiere
Paddles The Huggable Polar Bear: Season 1, Part 1 & 2 - Premiere
Walker: Season 2, Episode 18
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 5
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 5
Girls5Eva: Season 2, Episode 8 - Final
The Switch (2010)
Hey Duggee: Season 3, Part 2

June 11

Hustlers (2019)
The Florida Project
La Quietud (The Quietude)

June 12

Gaslit: Season 1, Episode 8 - Final
Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 2
Witching And Bitching
Semi Pro

June 13

Hunger
Midway

June 14

Make Me Famous
The Mighty Boosh - A Journey Through Time and Space
The Dinner (I nostri ragazzi)
Five Feet Apart

June 15

The Justice of Bunny King
Love Birds
Get Hard

June 16

The Lazarus Project: Season 1 - Premiere
Adrift (2017)
Sami Blood

June 17

Walker: Season 2, Episode 19
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 6
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 6
Rutherford Falls: Season 2 - Premiere
Machete Kills
The Wiggles: Big Ballet Day
The Aliens: Season 1
Go Jetters: Season 3, Part 2
Jamie Johnson: Season 1 & 2

June 18

The Gentlemen
Only God Forgives
My Masterpiece
Sir Chris Hoy: From Velodrome to Le Mans

June 19

Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 2
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 3
Once
Magari (If Only)
Child's Play (2019)

June 20

Never Gonna Snow Again
12 Strong

June 21

Eagle Vs Shark

June 22

Astrid: Season 2 - Premiere
Triangle
I'm Your Man
21 Bridges

June 23

Doctor Doctor: Season 5
Starter for 10

June 24

Walker: Season 2, Episode 20 - Final
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 7
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 7
Littlest Pet Shop: Season 3
Littlest Pet Shop: A World Of Our Own
Transformers Prime: Season 3 & Predacons Rising special
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 7 - 9
Transformers: Rescue Bots: Season 4
Angel Has Fallen
May God Save Us

June 25

Ugly Dolls
Missing Link
Rambo: Last Blood!
Killers (2010)
No Kids
June 26

Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 3
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 4
Infamous
Indivisible
Hellboy (2019)

June 27

The Dune
The Hurt Locker

June 28

Coriolanus
I Can Quit Whenever I Want: Masterclass
Midsommar

June 29

The Peanut Butter Falcon
Wishlist

June 30

Wild Target
Clash of the Titans (2010)
Wrath of the Titans
This Time with Alan Partridge: Season 2
Fireman Sam: Season 12
