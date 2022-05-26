We're halfway through the year and the streaming gods at Stan keep on giving. Dolly Alderton's Everything I Know About Love finally drops this month — expect the highs and lows of surviving your 20s, complete with heartaches, bad dates, and both romantic and platonic love.
Anyone in the mood for another period drama can tune in to Becoming Elizabeth, starring Alicia von Rittberg as a young Elizabeth Tudor in the show telling the story of the early life of England’s most iconic Queen.
Sinister sci-fi thriller, The Midwich Cuckoos premieres at the beginning of June, plus Queer As Folk and The Lazarus Project are brand new series dropping the same day as they release overseas.
June 1
13 Assassins
Absolutely Anything
Another Year
Blessed
Bright Young Things
Creation
You're Next
June 2
The Midwich Cuckoos: Season 1 - Premiere
The Black Balloon
Dot: Season 1
Land of Mine
Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health
LOL
June 3
Hacks: Season 2, Episodes 7 & 8 - Final
Croods Family Tree: Season 1, Episodes 14 - 19 - Premiere
Walker: Season 2, Episode 17
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 1 - Premiere
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 4
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 4
Girls5Eva: Season 2, Episode 7
Paranormal Activity
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1 & 2
Escape From Planet Earth
Saving Santa
June 4
Joker
Buried
Kiki, Love to Love
Diego Maradona
June 5
Gaslit: Season 1, Episode 7
Thelma
The Spy Who Never Dies
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Second Act
June 6
Billy the Kid: Season 1, Episode 8 - Final
After
Drag Race España: Season 2, Episode 11 - Final
Darkland
June 7
La Linea Invisible: Season 1 - Premiere
Champions
Go! (2020)
June 8
Everything I Know About Love: Season 1 - Premiere
Hamish and Andy's Perfect Holiday
True Story with Hamish and Andy: Season 1 & 2
Cheri
June 9
Devil's Knot
Mile 22
Hopelessly Devout
June 10
Queer As Folk: Season 1 - Premiere
Paddles The Huggable Polar Bear: Season 1, Part 1 & 2 - Premiere
Walker: Season 2, Episode 18
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 5
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 5
Girls5Eva: Season 2, Episode 8 - Final
The Switch (2010)
Hey Duggee: Season 3, Part 2
June 11
Hustlers (2019)
The Florida Project
La Quietud (The Quietude)
June 12
Gaslit: Season 1, Episode 8 - Final
Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 1 - Premiere
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 2
Witching And Bitching
Semi Pro
June 13
Hunger
Midway
June 14
Make Me Famous
The Mighty Boosh - A Journey Through Time and Space
The Dinner (I nostri ragazzi)
Five Feet Apart
June 15
The Justice of Bunny King
Love Birds
Get Hard
June 16
The Lazarus Project: Season 1 - Premiere
Adrift (2017)
Sami Blood
June 17
Walker: Season 2, Episode 19
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 6
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 6
Rutherford Falls: Season 2 - Premiere
Machete Kills
The Wiggles: Big Ballet Day
The Aliens: Season 1
Go Jetters: Season 3, Part 2
Jamie Johnson: Season 1 & 2
June 18
The Gentlemen
Only God Forgives
My Masterpiece
Sir Chris Hoy: From Velodrome to Le Mans
June 19
Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 2
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 3
Once
Magari (If Only)
Child's Play (2019)
June 20
Never Gonna Snow Again
12 Strong
June 21
Eagle Vs Shark
June 22
Astrid: Season 2 - Premiere
Triangle
I'm Your Man
21 Bridges
June 23
Doctor Doctor: Season 5
Starter for 10
June 24
Walker: Season 2, Episode 20 - Final
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 7
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 7
Littlest Pet Shop: Season 3
Littlest Pet Shop: A World Of Our Own
Transformers Prime: Season 3 & Predacons Rising special
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 7 - 9
Transformers: Rescue Bots: Season 4
Angel Has Fallen
May God Save Us
June 25
Ugly Dolls
Missing Link
Rambo: Last Blood!
Killers (2010)
No Kids
June 26
Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 3
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 4
Infamous
Indivisible
Hellboy (2019)
June 27
The Dune
The Hurt Locker
June 28
Coriolanus
I Can Quit Whenever I Want: Masterclass
Midsommar
June 29
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Wishlist
June 30
Wild Target
Clash of the Titans (2010)
Wrath of the Titans
This Time with Alan Partridge: Season 2
Fireman Sam: Season 12
