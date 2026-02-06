The Most Memorable MAFS Wedding Dresses Of All Time
Alongside the Married At First Sight (MAFS) drama brewing between volatile couples, there's another thing that catches our eye: the fashion. From blue wedding dresses to over-the-top designer headpieces, the MAFS brides certainly know how to make a lasting impression.
MAFS 2026 contestant Rachel Gilmore has shared some behind-the-scenes secrets with Refinery29 Australia, and says her final wedding look was the result of many hours of work. "I actually partnered with [Melbourne designer] Anna Campbell, and she had me in. We picked a dress and I basically got to design it," Rachel says. "She had this kind of new line coming out, and we got to put it together... they made the dress for me from scratch, turned it around very quickly so I could wear it down the aisle."
However, with the quick turnaround time before the weddings, not all of the brides are pleased with what they end up wearing down the aisle. "It was all very much a bit rushed, I don't know why. And anyone that knows me, knows that's not my style," Rebecca Zukowski says, about her wedding dress. "Let's be honest, I wasn't a fan of the dress... I wanted something classic, and elegant, and just plain Jane."
To celebrate all of the new MAFS 2026 weddings, we decided to take a look back at some of the most memorable wedding dresses. Love them or hate them (like some of the brides), these are the looks which are hard to forget.