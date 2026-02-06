The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2026 AACTA Awards
Awards season is in full swing, and there are some glorious red carpet looks in our own backyard. The 2026 AACTA Awards are currently taking place at Home Of The Arts (HOTA) on the Gold Coast, with this year's ceremony honouring trailblazer Sarah Snook for her achievements over her career. Among those attending are Bridgerton's Yerin Ha, The Bold Type's Aisha Dee, The Pitt's Shabana Azeez and more Australian talent.
Scroll along to see the best red carpet outfits at the 2026 AACTA Awards.