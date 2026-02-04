MAFS Expert Alessandra On Why Sexual Compatibility & Chemistry Can Be Make Or Break
The Married At First Sight (MAFS) 2026 season has begun, and we're slowly being introduced to our brand new couples. With the brides and grooms meeting each other for the first time, sexual chemistry and compatibility are high on the list for a successful match. Unfortunately, Bec Zacharia and Danny Hewitt aren't doing well in this area. During their honeymoon, the pair slept together, which left Bec on cloud nine. For Danny, it was a different story — he doesn't feel any sexual chemistry with his new bride.
Sexologist and MAFS expert Alessandra Rampolla tells Refinery29 Australia that sexuality is a key part of creating a relationship that will actually work going forward. "You can't think of a romantic, long-term relationship without including the aspect of intimacy, emotional intimacy and physical connection through sexuality," Alessandra says. "This year... we have [differing situations]. Whether they go into sex really quickly and are really, really just sexy and flowing, or have a hard time getting to that place, even with kissing. And some people, you know, start fiery and then mellow out and then come back, and there's some reconstruction [as well]."
This makes it sound like there's still hope for Bec and Danny in the future, as they're very much at the start of their journey. When the experts first interview and meet the participants they are helping to match, Alessandra's role as a sexologist is to quickly delve into the sexual compatibility questions. That's why you'll notice participants like Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal have self-described "high sex drive", because on paper, these matches should all be perfect. "Early on, that's the first thing I get into. And it's funny, because sometimes it's like, oh, hi, nice to meet you. We're having the sex talk," Alessandra says.
"I [need to] get the possibility of understanding what they're looking for and how they envision sexuality in a long-term relationship, and as part of the matchmaking process, that is a lot of what I bring to the table. Very specifically, I will try to have people who, if they get along well enough to want to get physically intimate with one another, I'm hoping they have some common ground to want to play in the same kind of areas, so to speak," she adds. "So I do absolutely give feedback on what my understanding of compatibility, sexually speaking is, with the couples."
Are there any rules MAFS participants have to follow when it comes to sex?
On other reality TV shows, such as Big Brother Australia, contestants are required to speak to producers before they get intimate and confirm they have given their consent. On MAFS, Alessandra confirms there are "no rules" in place. "They are all grown adults, and they can put their own rules together, as they should. As a sexologist, I think it's very valuable to have the opportunity to [have sex]," Alessandra says. "I'm part of the mix of experts, [so] there's an open door to... discuss sexuality [as well]."
The MAFS expert does note that it's important to discuss your boundaries and sexual preferences in advance, but lets that happen organically within the cast. "One of the things that is more beautiful about actually falling in love with somebody is having the trust where you can really let them into knowing who you are and what your history has been," Alessandra says. "There's a lot of intimacy that is gained by being able to share and trust that the person that you're sharing with will hold your stories, and your journey, and your experience with love and kindness, and respect."
Married At First Sight (MAFS) airs Sunday - Thursday at 7.30pm on Channel 9.
