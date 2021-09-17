The Teen Shows That Defined The 2000s, Ranked

As we quickly approach the 20 year anniversary of Dawson's Creek on January 20, I started reflecting on all of the teen-centric shows that both paved the way for DC and also were born because of it. But rather than just collect a list of all of those shows, I took things a step further and ranked them for you. And you can trust my expertise: I was once a teen with extremely great (read: not great) style, and a wildly interesting (read: pretty normal) high school experience. So I feel more than qualified to give you the entire recent history of these teen dramas, ranked from the least definitive of the 2000s to the most. We'll touch on the timeless themes of spiteful townies versus jaded rich kids, exaggerated awkward moments in puberty, bad boys charming daddy's girls, ultimate heartbreaks, and more.