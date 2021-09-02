Here’s Everything Coming To Stan In September 2021

Stan has got all bases covered in terms of uplifting content this month. For example, season 2 of US comedy, Home Economics arrives where we continue watching the uncomfortable yet heartwarming relationships of three siblings in very different situations.
Fans of the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise are also in for a treat. RuPaul's Drag Race UK returns for a third series, as well as season 2 of Drag Race Holland with episodes dropping the same time as they do overseas.
Off the back of the Olympics and Paralympics, sports lovers can get another fix with Streamline. More serious in nature, the drama that's executive produced by Ian Thorpe follows 15-year-old Benjamin (Levi Miller), a swimming prodigy whose disciplined world turns upside down when his long-absent father is released from prison.
Here's a list of everything coming to Stan in September.
September 1
Miracle Workers: Season 3, Episode 8
Animaniacs (2020): Season 1-Premiere
Detective Chinatown
What to Expect When You're Expecting
School of Rock
I Don't Know How She Does It
The ZhuZhus-Season 1
Scooby Doo! And The Goblin King
Scooby Doo! And The Reluctant Werewolf
Scooby Doo! Curse Of The Lake Monster
Scooby Doo! Pirates Ahoy!
Uncle Grandpa: Season 1
Pretty Little Liars S5 Special: I Love You To Death
Pretty Little Liars S6 Special: 5 Years Forward
Pretty Little Liars S7 Special: A-List Wrap Party
September 2
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 6, Episode 12-Final
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 6, Episode 12-Final
Code 404: Season 2-Premiere
The Dissident42
Les Miserables: Season 1
Welcome to the North
September 3
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 2, Episode 5
Toon Bops Season 1-Premiere
Trolls: Trollstopia: Season 2, Episodes 1-6-Premiere
A.P. Bio: Season 4-Premiere
Work In Progress: Season 2, Episode 5
Jamie's American Road Trip: Season 1
Scaredy Squirrel-Season 1
JoJo and GranGran: Season 1
Drag RaceHolland: Season 2, Episode 5
Argentina
September 4
Wonder Woman
Horrible Histories: Frightful First World War
Horrible Histories: Sensational Shakespeare
September 5
Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season 1, Episode 7
Billions: Season 6,Episode 8-Midseason Premiere
Heels: Season 1, Episode 4
Dorothy And The Wizard Of OZ: Seasons 1-3
Nice People
September 6
44 Inch Chest
The Worldly Girl
September 7
The Republic of Sarah: Season 1, Episode 13-Final
The Mystery of D.B. Cooper
Dead Pixels: Season 2
September 8
Miracle Workers: Season 3, Episode 9
The Secret Garden (1993)
Where the Wild Men Are with Ben Fogle: Season 1
Sweet Dreams
September 9
WuTang: An American Saga: Season 2, Episodes 1-3-Premiere
15:17 to Paris
The Girl From Tomorrow: Seasons 1-2
One Kiss
September 10
Love, Inevitably: Season 1-Premiere
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 2, Episode 6
Work In Progress: Season 2, Episode 6
Smart People
Rev and Roll: Season 1
Spliced-Season 1
Scooby-Doo: Return To Zombie Island
A Cinderella Story
A Young Doctor's Notebook: Seasons 1 & 2
Kit and Pup: Season 1
Drag Race Holland: Season 2, Episode 6
September 11
The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King
Mimi And The Mountain Dragon
September 12
Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season 1, Episode 8
Billions: Season 6, Episode 9
Heels: Season 1, Episode 5
Chapelwaite: Season 1, Episode 5
The Departed
September 13
The Witches (1990)
Italian Race
September 14
Intersections
Ailo’s Journey
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
Green Lantern: First Flight
Don't Be Bad
September 15
Miracle Workers: Season 3, Episode 10-Final
Liar: Season 2
Holy Motors
In A Savage Land
The Mask
Storks
War Dogs
September 16
Streamline-Premiere
WuTang: An American Saga: Season 2, Episode 4
Minari
The Fear: Season 1
Bad Tales
September 17
Esme and Roy-Season 1 & 2-Premiere
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 2, Episode 7
Work In Progress: Season 2, Episode 7
Norman Picklestripes: Season 1, Episodes 14-23-Premiere
Beyblade Shogun Steel-Season 13
Hot Wheels Battle Force 5-Season 2
Opal Dream
Backstage: Season 2
How to Be Indie: Season 1
Scooby Doo! And The Monster Of Mexico
Drag Race Holland: Season 2, Episode 7
My Days of Glory
September 18
It’s A Boy Girl Thing
TheGoonies
The Only Way is Essex: Seasons 25-27
September 19
Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season 1, Episode 9
Billions: Season 6, Episode 10
Heels: Season 1, Episode 6
Chapelwaite: Season 1, Episode 6
They Call me Dr Miami
September 20
14 Blades
An Ideal Home
The Thin Yellow Line
September 21
Pacific Rim
Youngers: Seasons 1 & 2
Isla Bonita
September 22
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 1-Premiere
The Year Of Living Dangerously
The Translators
September 23
WuTang: An American Saga: Season 2, Episode 5
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 1-Premiere
Ransom (1996)
Trigonometry: Season 1
In The Name of the Land
September 24
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 2, Episode 8
Work In Progress: Season 2, Episode 8
Croods Family Tree: Season 1, Episodes 1-6-Premiere
The Disappearance of Alice Creed
Repeat Attenders
Drag Race Holland: Season 2, Episode 8-Final
September 25
Sins of the Fathers: Season 1-Premiere
Strange Bedfellows
September 26
Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season 1, Episode 10-Final
Billions: Season 6, Episode 11
BMF: Season 1, Episode 1-Premiere
Chapelwaite: Season 1, Episode 7
The Town
September 27
Cosmopolis
The Loneliest Planet
The Gilded Cage
September 28
Supernova
Tulip Fever
Steven Universe: The Movie
The Fury Of A Patient Man
Little Wing
September 29
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 2
Everlasting Moments
Rainbow Rangers: Seasons 1 & 2
Let Yourself Go!
September 30
Silk Road
WuTang: An American Saga: Season 2, Episode 6
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 2
Filth
The Town: Season 1
Guilty Men