Der neue Trend, mit dem du Regenbogen-Haare testen kannst

Cosmic Rainbow⚡️?✌?Stenciled @kryolanofficial color spray headband on @thewholearthcatalogue for @bumbleandbumble. #cosmic #rainbow #ombre #headband #handcrafted #handmade #vibes #color #neon #stencil #blonde #hair #detail #love #hairstyle #hairgoals #hairinspo #prism #inspiration #nyc @american_salon #americansalon @modernsalon #modernsalon @behindthechair_com #behindthechair @maneaddicts #maneaddicts @lisamcconniffe #kryolan

A post shared by Allen Thomas Wood (@allenthomaswood) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT