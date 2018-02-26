Story aus Beauty

Der neue Trend, mit dem du Regenbogen-Haare testen kannst

Samantha Sasso
Haarbänder feiern in diesem Jahr ihr großes Comeback und wir haben es schon längst zwischen all den nostalgischen Trends vorher gesehen. Mesh und Samt zieren gerade die Köpfe von Kendall Jenner und Bella Hadid, doch es gibt noch eine weitere Variante: die zum Aufsprühen!
Von Neon über Regenbogen bis hin zu Batik - in dieser Saison stehen wir auf ungewöhnliche Looks. Mit dabei sind schon Keke Palmer oder Alicia Keys; und immer mehr Prominente trennen sich von ihrer bisherigen Haarfarbe und entscheiden sich für eine Frisur, die Spaß macht.
Laut Vogue haben wir den neusten Trend einem Versehen von Bumble & Bumbles Stylist Allen Thomas Wood zu verdanken, der eigentlich einen monochromatischen Style mit Make-Up gestalten wollte. Das Haarband-Experiment entwickelte sich aber zu einem mutigen, bunten Look. „Ich hatte beschlossen Farben von Kryolan zu integrieren und habe die dann gelayert,” erklärte er gegenüber Vogue.
Werbung
Der fließende Effekt entsteht durch Plastikfolie, starkes Haarspray und peroxidfreies Spray, das das Haar nicht schädigt. Wood gesteht ein, dass das vielleicht nicht der typische Ausgeh-Look ist. Es sei denn, du hast Lust auf einiges an Vorbereitung. So oder so haben wir es hier mit einem kunterbunten Meisterwerk zutun.
Wenn also Starbust Highlights oder Lisa Franks Ombre Hair nichts für dich sind, dann probier doch mal diesen Look.
Noch mehr Haar-Trends gibt's hier:
„Cream Soda“ löst Platinblond ab & wird zur Trendhaarfarbe 2018
Das sind die besten Haarfarben, die du in der Drogerie kaufen kannst
Diese Haarfarben werden im Jahr 2018 Trend
Werbung