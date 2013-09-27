We're not professional forecasters, but we're pretty sure this must be how a trend is born: Hot on the heels of the cashmere blowout, we bring you yet another luxe-material inspired beauty treatment — this time for your nails.
Zoya's fall 2013 collection, Cashmeres & Satins, features six creamy, opaque shades (to mimic that lush, comfy-cozy cashmere feeling) and six shimmery metallics (hello, satin!) for a total of 12 decadent nail lacquers.
Click through for a full run down of these posh polishes — at $8 a pop, it's a little bit of luxury you can totally justify.