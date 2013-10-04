With the help of NY-based artist, Modesta — and her grandmother's heirloom pieces — Zoetik's MZ collection is part dainty links, part modern-day body armor, and all antique-inspired. Chains drape over shoulders, and bow and arrows offset the gracefulness of hummingbird pendants. Like the rest of its trinkets in the line, the recently released wares are made from rhodium-plated gold and silver (so they won't turn your skin green, thank goodness). Plus, they're delicate enough to layer together or simply wear alone. Every day. And, never take off.
However, the best part — at least, according to our wallets — is the price. The Zoetik collection all retails under $60. In other words, it only makes sense to stock up on a few favorite designs, and mix and match to your heart's content.
Click through the slideshow, then head over to Zoetik where the entire range is available as of this morning.