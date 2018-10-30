Your Astrological Sign Is The PERFECT Last-Minute Costume

So you saved your Halloween costume planning for the very last minute and Amazon orders, Target runs, and trips to the craft store are all out of the question? Don’t panic. Just because your costume party is looming doesn’t mean you can't come up with a winning look. In fact, you don’t even have to overthink it — just channel your Zodiac sign.
"There are so many things you can do with this idea at all different skill levels," Molly Greenwald, celebrity makeup artist (and astrology fan) points out. She recommends looking into the colors associated with your sign, then be realistic about what you have the time and patience to actually pull off when going through references on Instagram. "Most of these looks feature a simple accessory and then fairly simple makeup, so don't bite off more than you can chew," she says. "Avoid choosing a complicated look if you aren't a talented artist already, just keep it simple so you can execute it well."
That means a flower crown and shimmery makeup will satisfy the pickiest of Virgos, fishnet stockings and ocean-colored eyeshadow will transform you into a Pisces, or you can channel a lioness to show your loyalty to the Leo. "Some brushes and the makeup you own could be enough, but Youtube tutorials are amazing for the assist and found items around the home can always be surprisingly useful," she says, noting that seashells, stickers, toys, and even tin foil can be all you need.
To help get you inspired — and out the door fast — we rounded up some looks from IG that are as easy as reading your daily predictions, ahead.