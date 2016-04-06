Your Beauty Forecast, April 2016

Buckle up! We're speeding down the spring-fever superhighway in April. Thank passionate Mars for the wild ride. All month long, the red planet will cruise through fiery, adventurous Sagittarius — the zodiac's daring jet-setter. Vacation romances heat up, and so will cross-cultural attractions. Coupled up? Weekend getaways will be h-h-h-hot!
But beware: With Mars in Sagittarius this month, truth bombs are bound to be dropped. Honest conversations about feelings become unavoidable. Apply an extra measure of tact when broaching touchy topics. And pay special attention when Mars dips into a tension-fueling retrograde from April 17 on. Since Mars is the warrior planet, its retrograde phase can make us all a lot more sensitive. One "little" neglectful action could set off an epic lovers' quarrel, so be super considerate of both dates and mates. Playing with fire is fun until the 17th, but after that you'll feel the burn.
With Mars in retrograde, it's natural to feel a little out of sorts. Use this time to engage in activities that bestow confidence and courage. And what makes you feel more badass than a new makeup look? Specifically one that's killer enough to require a double-take.
Lips & Tips
You'll need a go-to bold look for all those hot escapes written in the stars, and this one fits the bill and then some. To start, keep your eyes fairly simple. Draw a clean cat-eye across your upper lashline, apply mascara, and fill in and define your brows with pencil. Next, apply two coats of matte red lip color. Classic red lips paired with contrasting cobalt nails will be sure to up the Likes on your #wanderlust selfies.
For lip color with extra staying power, dust translucent powder over your first coat. Then, double up with a second layer.
For lip color with extra staying power, dust translucent powder over your first coat. Then, double up with a second layer.
Sometimes all you need to remix your makeup look is the slightest application tweak, and voilà — brand-new woman. In the video above, we're showing you how to take the concept of a simple cat-eye (albeit a jade-green one) and amp it up with the addition of floating liner in the inner third of the crease. That little, easy detail takes regular eyeliner to a whole new level of cool (and is perfect for transitioning from work to the weekend). Then, give matte lips a fresh, stained effect by applying color to just the center of your lips and pressing the pigment outward. We won't spoil it all for you. Hit play to see the look in full effect, and try it for yourself.
Shine Time
Truth bomb: Despite being well past middle-school dances, we're still really into glitter. It's whimsical, it makes you feel a little fancy, and it's so. pretty. To make it more grown-up, start subtle — we're talking about a light sweep of peach highlighter along your upper cheekbones. Then, draw a thick, straight line of glittery liquid liner at the center of each upper lashline. Keep the shape blocky and geometric, rather than winged out. Follow up with a coat of mascara. And use a large powder brush to apply blush to the lower apples of your cheeks. Finish with a glossy lip to match your disco-ball eyes.
Gem Time
Jewel tones will stand out against those (metaphorical) rose-colored glasses you're wearing this month. Give them a completely new look by playing around with soft finishes and more saturated hues. Here, we mixed and matched pastel lilac with rich fuschia. To get the look, apply your foundation with a damp sponge applicator for a sheer finish, and use your ring finger to dab concealer over any uneven areas. Next, use a soft domed brush to apply lavender shadow to each eyelid and through the crease. Switch to a slightly lighter shade to highlight your browbone and the inner corner of the eye. Add a coat of mascara (two coats if you want to up the drama), then swirl rosy blush into the hollows of your cheeks as opposed to the apples for a more modern flush. Opt for a lipstick with a pearl finish. This subtle touch of iridescence will add intrigue to your overall look.
