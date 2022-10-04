Zenni Optical Is A Gold Mine For Super Cute, Cheap Glasses

And now here we are, in an era where eyewear options are abundant and affordable! If you aren't aware, I'm about to let you in on a known secret that those who wear glasses likely already know —is a literal treasure trove of super chic, super cheap frames that actually hold up to the hustle and bustle of everyday life. You'll find hundreds of styles, including classic round wireframes, vintage-leaning tortoiseshells, funky frames for your inner art-school teacher, and more. Most shockingly, prices start at $6.95 a pair (no kidding) and go up to $49.95 (that's right, as the max amount you'll pay for frames). With such sweet deals offered all year round, it's never been easier to stock up on glasses, either for necessity or simply for fun. And no need to eye-roll behind those lenses, because we aren't kidding about these frames being as stylish as they are easy on the wallet.