We call it the TTH Effect. There might be a combination of trends, a specific silhouette, or a difficult pattern that we know works in fashion spreads, but we can't quite figure out how to make it fit us regular folk…until we see it done by Taylor Tomasi Hill. And, then? Seriously, hand over those white athletic socks and shower shoes because we want to try it, too.
Styled with both practicality and theatricality in mind — and delivered with a heart-melting smile — TTH somehow makes most sartorial challenges seem like a good time. And, her newest batch of photos for Zara turns quite a few traditional fashion "Don'ts" into urgent, need-to-copy-now "Dos." Denim on denim? Check. Dress over pants? You got it. Double-jacket game? She did it. Click through to shop this entire look, and then head onward for the rest of the photos from the series. Oh, those aforementioned socks and sandals are there, too — and they look great.