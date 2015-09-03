10 Tips To Make Your Wool Items Last Longer

By Nicole Alter
After years of carelessly throwing almost all of my sweaters in the laundry and accidentally distorting their shape, I finally realized something had to change. Who knew there were so many ways to take care of wool?
The good news is that wool is low static, resistant to wrinkles, and quite dirt repellant. Because there are a lot of misconceptions about taking care of it, I’ve decided to share ten useful tips for taking care of woolen items. As we slowly but surely enter into sweater season and begin donning wool pants and skirts, you'd do well to arm yourself with the advice ahead.