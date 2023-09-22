5 Women On The Beauty & Burden Of Being Caregivers

Because I don't live with mom now, an average day is just being on call all the time. I go down there pretty much every day to help with smaller things and I go down once a week for a full day. I’ve always stayed nearby no matter what. I did my A levels and applied for universities but ended up going to Plymouth through clearance because I was just way too anxious to leave. I've just had my second baby and you don't get maternity leave as a caregiver. I didn't get any support in school for being a carer, apart from the fact that they allowed me to go home when I needed. But I also needed more emotional support in going through that and not having a chance to be a child. People don't think that children can be carers for their moms or that they're not responsible enough, but when it happens to you, you're forced to grow up a lot quicker. So I was extremely mature in school, I was classed as having my head screwed on but it's not, it's just going through trauma and having to learn to take care of someone at such a young age.