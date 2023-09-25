While I was caring for both my mother and grandmother with dementia, the day often began with me taking a moment to myself to walk my dog. I then turned on a favourite show to preoccupy my mom while I changed my grandmother's undergarments and gave her the first sponge bath of the day. I then made breakfast for both, once both were fed, I'd start the phone calls that I needed to make for that day. Scheduling doctor's appointments, sitting on hold with the social security office, while intermittently helping my grandmother to the restroom after she was finished eating. The rest of the day was an amalgamation of that with a few variations of a physical therapist stopping by, or a paid caregiver to relieve me for a few hours while I went to the gym and did the grocery shopping. But it's very repetitive work, the more strenuous and taxing part is the emotional labor that one must do, especially as a dementia caregiver.