Richmond-based jewelry designer Christine Young of Young Frankk has mastered the somewhat oxymoronic concept of understated statement jewelry. Her latest visual endeavor, a mid-summer lookbook shot by photog Amber Mahoney and styled by the very busy Kate Greene, features the brand's signature hammered-metal pieces gleaming against an iconic Coney Island backdrop.
Aside from the ample eye-candy opportunities presented by the jewelry, this lookbook steps it up with subtle beauty looks by Brooklyn-based makeup artist Allison Paisley and covetable clothing from cool-kid mecca Need Supply Co. The bright matte lips, metallic under-eye makeup, and breezy black-and-white summer duds are all in keeping with Young’s clean, cutting-edge aesthetic. Check out a sampling of the stunning seaside pics ahead, and see the full lookbook here.