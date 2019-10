"I stayed there until I was 12, playing the same part in The Nutcracker. It just [seemed] like this was how it was going to be. I ended up switching studios, and that’s where I went viral . They supported me in the beginning, but then they'd pick costumes that weren't made for me. It was a white lace two-piece with almost my whole stomach showing, and when I told the teacher I wasn't comfortable, they gave me a separate costume that didn't look anything like what the other girls had. My aunt ended up making a two-piece with nude under it. The studio I'm at now is about an hour away from my house. They have people of all sizes; the teachers are all sizes. They accept everybody, which is a great thing for girls who want to dance."