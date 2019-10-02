"I was very shy and quiet before I started performing. One of the tricks I used before, because I wore glasses, was I'd take my glasses off so I couldn't see anything. So I’d just go up there like, I can't see you guys anyway. But then when I got contacts, I tried to think, I don’t know these people, but I want them to remember my name. So I'm going to go out there and do it to the best of my ability. They don't know me now, but they will after the show."