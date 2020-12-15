Sleep Yoga May Be The Answer To Your COVID Insomnia

Perhaps counterintuitively, the point is actually to stay awake during the meditation. In fact, Jackendoff recommends practicing yoga nidra in the middle of the day, at around 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., when most people tend to experience a natural lull in their energy levels due to the body's natural circadian rhythms. The dose of relaxation will carry over to the night, so you’ll fall asleep faster and sleep more deeply once you do hit the hay. And if you have insomnia, this afternoon session gives your exhausted body and mind a chance to rest, helping you function better for the rest of the day. That said, I popped on a recording in the middle of one particularly restless night, and I fell asleep almost immediately.