With Isabel Marant and Saint Laurent's recent fall shows and a renaissance in cowboy-chic themes in general, it's as good a time as any to finally get a little country with your hat choices. We fell hard for this Twin Peaks hat — which is a little chicer than what you might find on Sheriff Harry S. Truman's head.
With a porcupine quill and a patterned ribbon, this hat is as handsome as it gets — but the asymmetrical crown creases will give your cap that perfectly imperfect vibe that you can't buy at any regular Western outfitter. The hat is created by NYC-based team, Yestadt Millinery, so be assured that even if your day job doesn't include wrangling cattle...or even serving coffee to FBI agents.
