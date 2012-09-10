Celebrating a 10-year-old's birthday would mean clowns, confetti, and screaming, and though last night's Y-3 bash, feting a decade in the biz, was much more chic, there was a bit of that youthful, chaotic feel to the party, too. A glowing, moving wall (uh, perfect for Instagramming), a kick-ass DJ, a lights-off dance floor, and of course, the drinks, made for an event that seemed to blur the lines between reality and club kid fantasy rager. Or, you can just ask Yohji Yamamoto (obvs), A$AP Rocky, Jeremy Scott, Isabel Lucas, Anton Yelchin, Susanne Bartsch (or us!), all of whom turned out to congratulate the milestone mark. And, you know for our part we like nothing better than reliving those NYFW nights that we actually can let loose and not think about deadlines (at least until we hit the snooze button for the first time come a.m.). So, we snapped up all the out-of-control partying to bring you a look back at the craziness, definitely alcoholic cocktails, light shows...and not the hangover.