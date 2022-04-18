At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially independent at age 18. I've been my own safety net since then so there's always this fear that something will go wrong. My last family recently told me I can move back in with them to get on my feet and save money when I move back west. I'm honestly relieved financially, but also anxious about this. Our relationship has been strained, though it is improving. There is also a lot of guilt and suspicion that comes with accepting anything from anyone in my personal life. I need to work through that.