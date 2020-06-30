This Is What Happens When “Diverse” Companies Are Run By All-White Leadership

She has been working at this non-profit for almost three years now. “I’m aware of pay gaps,” she says. “I was underpaid coming in and was only given a raise after begging for one — my boss gave one to everyone since it would only be fair, if I got one, that they got one as well. I have more education and experience, yet I’m treated like I’m the help. They steal my ideas and don’t give me credit, work me beyond what anyone else does. I just came back from medical leave and there was no transition. They had paused my work and just let it wait until I got back.”