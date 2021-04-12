The Nostalgic Outfit That Helped Get Me Through The Pandemic

It’s an accepted truth that we inevitably age out of whatever we adored as children, whether that’s super-sugary, dye-saturated cereal or miniature toy building blocks. But in times of turmoil and uncertainty (see: the last year), it’s not at all uncommon to reach for things that once provided comfort. For body-positive influencer Noelle Downing, that was matching sets — a look she grew up wearing but then abandoned, declaring them “gross,” only to now rediscover them as an adult.
“My style has changed so much,” she says of the shift in her aesthetic in the last year. “I’ve completely gone back to basics — it’s become more relaxed. If I don’t feel comfortable in it, then I don’t even want it.”
And coordinated sets check off all the boxes: They’re comfortable, they’re versatile, and they somehow inexplicably straddle the line between loungewear, activewear, and sleepwear that’s acceptable to wear outdoors. “There’s something so cute about wearing two-pieces made of the same fabric or pattern,” Downing continues. “And because they break at the waist, they look good on everyone. It creates a ‘look’ even if it’s a super-simple print or a solid color.”
She wears her co-ords without any accoutrements at home — simple and fuss-free — but dresses them up with layers and stacks of necklaces for outings. In partnership with Macy’s, Downing shows us her favorite sets and how she styles them — click through to shop her looks.