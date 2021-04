The Nostalgic Outfit That Helped Get Me Through The Pandemic

It’s an accepted truth that we inevitably age out of whatever we adored as children, whether that’s super-sugary, dye-saturated cereal or miniature toy building blocks. But in times of turmoil and uncertainty (see: the last year), it’s not at all uncommon to reach for things that once provided comfort. For body-positive influencer Noelle Downing , that was matching sets — a look she grew up wearing but then abandoned, declaring them “gross,” only to now rediscover them as an adult.