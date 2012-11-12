Danish brand Won Hundred has been riding a wave of success since its debut in Europe in 2004 with its minimalist silhouettes and slight rocker edge. And even after we were won over by its not-to-fussy aesthetic, the brand's stateside popularity has continued to skyrocket after its New York City opening in 2011.
Now, the newest collection, spring ‘13, continues the Won Hundred tradition of emphasizing shape, texture, and personality (just check out the perforated ensembles and the bark-like quality of the Before Blazer). The collection is filled with “co-ords” and monochrome numbers, which make for easy outfit selection. You can pick and choose, but we're more than content to pull these already-assembled looks right from the pages of its lookbook.
While, the pursed-lipped and furrowed-browed model may suggest a bit of hesitation, we suspect nothing but rave reviews when this exciting collection becomes available in the New Year. Take a peek for yourself, ahead.
Photo: Courtesy of Won Hundred