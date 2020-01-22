Come winter snowfall, durable boots are a life-or-death decision. Whether you’re surrounded by pristine, feet-deep drifts in small-town Wisconsin or wading through rivers of melting gray slush here in New York, snowy footpaths can have a serious effect on your well-being, and you don’t want to get caught sodden-footed and without the proverbial “good boot.”
In 2020, there’s a multitude of options out there from a plethora of brands that claim to offer the most rugged exteriors, best insulation, and the grippiest treads, so we’ve rounded up some of the most outdoor-sy brands in the mix and pinpointed the best snow-proof pick from each of them. And whether it’s a heritage leather boot that still boats the same design that it did at the turn of the (last) century or a high-tech futuristic confection, there’s definitely a shoe here for you — and for your next brush with inclement weather.
