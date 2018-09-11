8 Workout Jackets That Are Made For Crisp Fall Runs

Compared to all the other seasons, fall is kind of lit for runners. The air is just the right amount of crisp, you're treated to a cool breeze, and you won't be swamped with sweat at the end of your jog. Not to mention, lots of people prefer running in leggings and long sleeves over short-shorts and tanks, so the change in seasons is welcome.
That said, it can be tricky to dress for fall workouts depending on the weather where you live. Sometimes the air burns your face when you run, or your fingers end up frozen, which is why you need a proper running jacket.
The right jacket keeps your torso warm, wicks sweat away from your body, has a little something for your hands, and can handle moisture and wind. So, if you're ready to embrace the fall weather and run outside this season, ahead are the jackets you should try.