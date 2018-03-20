5 Women Get Candid About How They Really Feel In Their Underwear

If you've ever had the jitters going into an important job interview or big presentation, chances are you've been delivered the old adage to picture the rest of the room in their underwear. Speaking singularly, I can easily say that picturing a group of strangers (or worse, higher-ups) in next to nothing doesn't exactly settle my stomach. Thinking on it a little further, I'm left with a question: What if the real key to calming nerves, or simply giving us that added boost of fearlessness to take on the day, isn't to picture others in their undergarments — but ourselves?
Hear me out: While the quick fix may not be to directly envision ourselves rocking an almost-birthday-suit in front of the whole world (though, to each their own), instead, maybe there's something to be said about channeling that stripped-down, totally authentic version of ourselves — as in, at home, feeling totally at ease in our favorite lacy bras or sheer bodysuits. To explore, I tapped five women in partnership with DKNY to see whether they believe that what they don underneath it all actually holds the power to improve their daily outlook. Spoiler alert: They don't call 'em lucky pairs for nothing.