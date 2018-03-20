5 Women Get Candid About How They Really Feel In Their Underwear

If you've ever had the jitters going into an important job interview or big presentation, chances are you've been delivered the old adage to picture the rest of the room in their underwear. Speaking singularly, I can easily say that picturing a group of strangers (or worse, higher-ups) in next to nothing doesn't exactly settle my stomach. Thinking on it a little further, I'm left with a question: What if the real key to calming nerves, or simply giving us that added boost of fearlessness to take on the day, isn't to picture others in their undergarments — but ourselves?