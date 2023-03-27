9 Women-Owned Home Brands Delivering High-Quality Goods

We highlight Black-owned, Asian-owned, Latine-owned, and minority-owned businesses for a reason: equity. In 2020, only 19.9% of employer businesses were minority-owned across the board, according to the 2021 Annual Business Survey, and only a slightly higher number (21.4%) were owned by women. So today, in honor of that dangerously tiny number and the illustrious 30 days known as Women's History Month, we're shining a spotlight on women-owned home brands that deserve our dollars — and a spot in your carts.
From always internet-famous pans to handmade South African mirrors, sustainable rugs to coveted art prints, and more — the following home goods are high-quality, thoughtfully made, and products of must-watch women-founded businesses. Discover just a snippet of what the world of female-forward home brands has to offer below.
Advertisement
Perhaps the most recognizable retailer on this list, Our Place delivers non-toxic, colorful cookware, glassware, tableware, and more dashing goods for all to enjoy. Founder Shiza Shahid makes it look easy — since 2019, Shahid has expanded her brand from a single multi-functional 8-in-1 pan to a flurry of versatile wares that elevate both food and kitchens.
According to her on-site biography, Founder Nana Quagraine developed her love for decor one trip home to Ghana at a time. In order to make unique African design more accessible globally, she debuted 54Kibo in 2018 — now, we can cart "the endless creativity in Africa" through the vast, eclectic inventory featured on her site.
Self-proclaimed "fragrance obsessive" Tamara Mayne founded Brooklyn Candle Studio back in 2013 — 10 years later, you'll find scores of premium, cult-favorite home fragrance products ready to ship to your doorstep (and transform your space into an aromatic wonderland). A handful of bestsellers to note: the 100% soy wax Santorini Escapist Candle, Palo Santo Reed Diffuser, and Love Potion Room Spray.
Advertisement
Sustainable, subtle, and delightful are just a few words that describe founders Laura Tripp and Caroline Cockerham's rug brand. Make your own custom piece with your choice of shape, color, and length, or pick any of the retailer's beloved carpets — like, this unique curvy gem.
Go to Flora Animalia for the ethically sourced fashion, stay for the gardening tools, watering cans, candles, olive oil, and home goods galore. Both an animal rights activist and environmentalist, founder Rozae Nichols expresses her advocacy through her carefully curated brand and donates 3% of its revenue to like-minded nonprofits.
For colorful velvet couches, dazzling vegan leather dining chairs, and worthwhile furniture of all kinds, head to co-woman-founded business Edloe Finch. Her husband and ex-NFL player Darryl Sharpton partnered with co-founder and wife Jessica Rice back in 2017 — today, both continue to manufacture and deliver unique furniture pieces for their dedicated customers without a hitch.
Just five years post-launch, artist and Juniper founder Jenny Komenda has a booming print shop on her hands. Every art print is either licensed from living artists who earn a commission on each piece or is a licensed vintage find purchased by Komenda. Pop over to Juniper, sift through pages and pages of gorgeous independent artists' pieces, and dress your walls to the nines.
Advertisement
As we once dedicated an entire holiday gift guide to woman and family-owned online marketplace Made Trade, it's only natural we pop them into this round-up. Click around on Cayley Pater and Andy Ive's site, and you're bound to gush over at least one of Made Trade's sustainable, ethical goods — whether it's a gift-worthy bread warmer + basket combo, stoneware planter, multi-check quilts, or much, much more.
Any of Rifle Paper Co.'s stationery goods — which, you can find at Anthropologie, Paper Source, Amazon, and the list goes on — make great additions to desks aplenty. Not only that, but the brand has since coated kitchenware, furniture, tech accessories, and more home items in co-founder Anna Bond's very own hand-painted designs.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.