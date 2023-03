9 Women-Owned Home Brands Delivering High-Quality Goods

We highlight Black-owned Latine-owned , and minority-owned businesses for a reason: equity. In 2020, only 19.9% of employer businesses were minority-owned across the board, according to the 2021 Annual Business Survey , and only a slightly higher number (21.4%) were owned by women. So today, in honor of that dangerously tiny number and the illustrious 30 days known as Women's History Month , we're shining a spotlight on women-owned home brands that deserve our dollars — and a spot in your carts.