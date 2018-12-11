It isn’t lost on the female pros that their forward-facing roles in college football inspire a greater sense of community for the women watching at home. Taylor recounts a time when she was feeling low-energy one Michigan game day, and a male analyst approached her to share how meaningful she was to his daughter. “He was like, ‘All she wants to do is be you when she grows up, and she’s so thankful to see you on TV, and it’s just great to have you.’ And I’m like, You know what? I have enough energy to do this game. It’s about the girl that’s at home that can turn on the TV and find any type of strength in seeing me there — I gotta be that.”